FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

PTI

Chandigarh, April 17

Punjab Police have registered an FIR in connection with an alleged security lapse at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's Patiala residence, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence. He said the person escaped after a servant raised the alarm.

A police official in Patiala said a case had been registered and an investigation is under way.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, he added.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu said he had spoken to the Punjab Police chief and the Patiala SSP over the issue.

"This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab," he tweeted.