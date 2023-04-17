FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

Chandigarh, April 17
Punjab Police have registered an FIR in connection with an alleged security lapse at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's Patiala residence, officials said on Monday.
On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence. He said the person escaped after a servant raised the alarm.
A police official in Patiala said a case had been registered and an investigation is under way.
CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, he added.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu said he had spoken to the Punjab Police chief and the Patiala SSP over the issue.
"This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab," he tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report
Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU
EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...
College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested
Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...