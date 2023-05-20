FIR registered against excise officer over graft

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday registered a case against Balbir Kumar Birdi, Joint Director, GST, Excise Department, for allegedly amassing assets more than his known sources of income created through corruption as a government official.

A VB spokesperson said from April 1, 2007, to September 11, 2020, Birdi had spent Rs 5.12 crore while his actual income from all sources was Rs 2.08 crore. During investigation, it was found that the officer, who hails from Lamba Pind in Jalandhar, had spent Rs 3 crore more than the income earned during the period which was about 145.40 per cent more than his total income.

The spokesperson further said during the investigation, it was proved that the officer had created more movable and immovable assets than his actual income by misusing his official position.

A case under Section 13(1) (b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range. To arrest the accused, the VB is conducting raids.