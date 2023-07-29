 FIR registered without basis, HC orders Rs 10K compensation : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
FIR registered without basis, HC orders Rs 10K compensation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

Implication of innocent people in drug cases has been a matter of surmises since long. But an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has confirmed that an FIR was registered against a person “even before creating a basis for it”.

Petitioner put to harassment

Due to the FIR, the petitioner has been put to harassment and expenses. The person who got the FIR registered against him without any basis is directed to pay compensation. Justice Rajbir Sehrawat

Making it clear that the petitioner deserved to be protected against his arrest in the matter, Justice Rajbir Sehrawat also granted anticipatory bail after ordering the payment of Rs 10,000 compensation to him.

The matter was brought to Justice Sehrawat’s notice after a petition was filed against the state of Punjab by Pushpinder Kumar through counsel Ajay Pal Singh Rehan for anticipatory bail in an FIR registered on May 9 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Hoshiarpur city police station.

Appearing before the Justice Sehrawat’s Bench, Rehan submitted that the case against the petitioner was totally false, frivolous, concocted and registered at the behest of Sub-Inspector Surinder Kumar with a mala fide intention. Rehan added the petitioner was sought to be involved in the matter only because of the earlier cases fabricated in the “same very manner”. As such, the petitioner deserved to be granted protection from arrest.

The state counsel, on the other hand, submitted that secret information was received to the effect that the petitioner was indulging in the business of narcotic drugs and substances. The police went to his house, but found that locked. “Therefore, the petitioner was involved in the offence”.

Justice Sehrawat asserted nothing was undisputedly seized from the petitioner or from his alleged house. Justice Sehrawat set a four-week deadline for the purpose of paying the compensation.

Justice Sehrawat directed the petitioner to join the investigation as and when called upon and abide by the bail conditions.

