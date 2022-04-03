FIR sought against channel for bid to ‘discredit’ SGPC

Amritsar, April 2
The SGPC has filed a complaint with the police seeking an FIR against a Canada-based Punjabi TV channel for making unsubstantiated allegations against it. The SGPC said the channel falsely claimed that Chandoa Sahib, once used in the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple, goes to the market and after being procured by devotees once again adorns the sacred place. Chandoa Sahib is never re-used and sent to different gurdwaras as per norms, it said, calling the remarks an attempt to discredit it. —
