Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute at Lalru soon

Mohali, August 29
The state government has decided to establish a Punjab Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute in Lalru to train youth in the latest firefighting techniques. It will be the first institute of its kind in North India.
Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said this high-tech institute would be set up on around 20 acres of land. The institute will be under the control of the Punjab Fire and Emergency Services Department.
The institute will provide ultramodern and world-level training to students with the latest technologies. Courses on firefighting, rescue, fire acts, state acts, national building code, fire safety standards, industrial standards, emergency response system, special service calls and dealing with emergency situations will be conducted in this institute. The students will be trained with hi-tech safety equipment.
“The training will be given by international-level instructors. Apart from this, services of qualified officers and employees working in Punjab Fire Services will also be taken for training. Officers and employees serving in the fire services can also obtain advanced training from this institute for better opportunities,” Nijjar said.
Courses to be offered
