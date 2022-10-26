Fire breaks out at 3 places in Fazilka

Fazilka, October 25
Fire broke out at three places, including at the old building of Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, in Fazilka on Diwali night. No loss of life was reported.
Fire Sub-Officer Sham Lal said some firecrackers fell on the old building of Narankari Satsang Bhawan on Government College Road, as a result of which scrap and waste material was reduced to ashes. However, a major portion of the building was saved as the firefighters immediately reached the site.
In another incident, waste material caught fire at Chugh Street in the heart of the town as a burning cracker fell in the empty plot on the street. At Banwala village, some wooden material caught fire and was reduced to ashes.
