Fire breaks out at Kapurthala fruit market, 7 shops gutted

Panic gripped the area near Sadar Police Station in Kapurthala after a massive fire broke out at the local fruit market early on Friday morning. Seven temporary shops were completely gutted in the incident, while goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

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Following the incident, police teams and around 10 personnel from the Fire Brigade Department rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation. Two fire tenders battled the flames for nearly one-and-a-half hours before bringing the blaze under control. However, by then, all seven shops had been completely destroyed.

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According to officials from the Fire Brigade Department, information about the fire was received at around 5:07 am. Soon after, two fire tenders along with a firefighting team led by fireman Gurpreet Singh reached the spot.

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Gurpreet said the team immediately began firefighting operations and managed to control the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, an assessment of the losses caused by the blaze is under way.

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Police have registered a case and started further probe into the matter.