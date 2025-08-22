DT
PT
Fire breaks out at LPG plant on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road

Fire breaks out at LPG plant on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road

Fire tenders have been rushed to the plant
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:31 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs of the fire.
A fire broke out at the LPG plant of Hindustan Petroleum at Mandiyala village on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road in Hoshiarpur on Friday night.

According to the residents of nearby villages, a few blasts were heard.

The fire was reported by the plant officials to the fire brigade at Hoshiarpur at 10.05 pm.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the plant.

The traffic towards the plant was stopped and nobody was allowed to go towards it.

