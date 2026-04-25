Fire breaks out at Sriganganagar railway station, generator set gutted

A fire broke out in a 50-kilowatt generator set placed at Platform 2 while construction work for a foot overbridge between Platforms 2 and 3 was underway at Sriganganagar Railway Station on Saturday.

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As soon as the fire erupted, panic and chaos gripped the station. Railway employees, labourers from the private company engaged in the construction work, and passengers present at the site immediately sprang into action. Fearing the spread of the fire, people started evacuating the nearby parking area.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, Deputy Station Superintendent Shankar Lal alerted the fire station. Firefighters rushed to the spot with a fire tender. By then, employees of the private construction company and railway staff had already started dousing the flames using fire extinguishers installed at the station.

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Fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control within half an hour. According to the Fire Department, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the generator set’s electrical wiring.

Shankar Lal said, “Construction work for a foot overbridge over Platforms 2 and 3 was in progress when the generator set caught fire. Thanks to the swift response by our team and the Fire Department personnel, the situation was brought under control.”

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No casualties were reported, but the generator set was completely destroyed. The estimated financial loss is said to be in lakhs.

The railway administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident. Train operations towards Punjab and Rajasthan remain normal. However, strict instructions have been issued to ensure adherence to safety protocols during the ongoing construction work.