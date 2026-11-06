Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Amritsar-bound train near Rajpura, passengers evacuated

Panic gripped passengers aboard the Amritsar-bound Karmabhoomi Express after a fire broke out in four general coaches of the train near Rajpura in Patiala district on Friday. Passengers were evacuated safely, and no casualties or injuries had been reported so far.

According to railway officials, the fire broke out in train No. 12508 (Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri Karmabhoomi Express) shortly after it departed from Sadhugarh railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib at 12.58 pm.

The blaze spread to coach No. 265287GS, the fifth coach from the engine, triggering panic among passengers as thick smoke and flames engulfed the affected compartments. Passengers rushed out of the coaches to escape the fire.

Following the alert, railway authorities, police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and evacuation operations.

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A medical relief train carrying Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) was dispatched from Ambala at 1.20 pm to assist in the emergency response.

Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinod Kumar Bhatia also reached the spot to oversee the situation. He said no injuries or casualties had been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Railway officials were investigating the incident.