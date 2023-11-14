Fire breaks out in bank branch, furniture gutted

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 13

A fire broke out inside the branch of Union Bank of India, Jalalabad, situated on Bank Street, near the Clock Tower chowk, this evening. The bank has been lying closed for three days due to Diwali holidays. A fire tender was immediately called, which took a few hours to douse the fire.

Jalalabad DSP Achhru Ram Sharma said prima facie a short-circuit seemed to be the reason behind the fire. He further said all computers, electronic gadgets, records and furniture lying in the building were reduced to ashes.

The exact loss is yet to be ascertained, but the strong room where cash totalling lakhs of rupees had been stored had been saved, the DSP added.

The ATM situated along the bank did not suffer any damage, the officials said.

