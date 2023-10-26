Fire breaks out at garment factory in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI

Ludhiana, October 26

A fire broke out in a garment factory in a densely populated area of Bajwa Nagar here on Thursday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

It took more than three hours for 13 fire tenders to douse the fire.

A huge stock of finished goods and raw materials lying in the factory was gutted.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.