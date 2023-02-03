Fire breaks out at Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods gutted

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 3

A major fire broke out at two spinning mills at Jandiali on Chandigarh road on Friday morning.

Machinery and goods worth lakhs were gutted.

A video grab of the gutted machinery and goods.

Fire tenders from Ludhiana and Samrala were rushed to the spot. Firemen took more than eight hours to douse the flames.

The fire broke out at around 3.30am at Kapila Tex which spread on to the adjoining factory, Parshnath Combers and Spinners.

Gautam Jain, owner of Kapila Tex, told Tribune that his factory was lying closed as there was no night shift.

While in the Parshnath mill the night shift was on. Workers tried to control the fire but owing to the presence of petroleum products, the fire intensified.