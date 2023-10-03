Fire destroys cotton at Abohar grain market

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 2

Cotton worth lakhs was destroyed after a fire broke out at the new grain market in Abohar. A fire tender and about six employees reached the spot and controlled the fire. However, till then, 60 per cent of the Narma crop was reduced to ashes.

Farmers said 30 quintals of cotton of Om Prakash and Sahib Ram, both residents of Dharangwala and about 40 quintals of cotton belonging to Vikramjit of Tutwala village was stacked there. A fire broke out at 5 pm on Monday. Although the cause of the fire is not yet clear, short circuit may have caused the damage.

The farmers have reportedly suffered a loss of around Rs 5 lakh. They also demanded relief from the authorities. Farmers said a fire tender should be parked at mandi. Due to stacking of dry wood in the market, there is always a risk of fire, they added.

