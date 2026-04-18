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Home / Punjab / Fire destroys crop on 400 acres in Abohar

Fire destroys crop on 400 acres in Abohar

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Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Fire in Abohar villages reduced wheat crop to ashes on Friday.
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A massive fire destroyed wheat crop over 400 acres at Balluana’s Jodhpur village here on Friday.

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At least four fire tenders from Abohar and other areas were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

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Simultaneously, local farmers used their tractors to dump soil and plough the fields, thereby creating firebreaks to halt the spread of the blaze.

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Sarpanch Satnam Singh, Sahib Singh and others said the fire destroyed their entire crop.

In Rajanwali village near Abohar, panic spread when a fire broke out among the reeds in a pond.

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After considerable effort and struggle, the fire department and villagers successfully brought the fire under control, thereby averting a major disaster.

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