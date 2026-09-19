Fire engulfs 30-35 slums in Dera Bassi village, no casualty reported

A massive fire once again devastated families living in slums in Sundran village of Dera Bassi on Saturday afternoon.

The sudden fire engulfed approximately 30 to 35 slums within no time. The fire spread so rapidly that residents did not even get a chance to retrieve their belongings. No casualty has been reported so far, but all belongings of the labourers were ravaged in the fire. Women and children were seen crying at a distance.

Advertisement

Fire tenders from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Panchkula rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. With the help of four fire tenders, firefighters brought the blaze under control after considerable effort. Police and administration teams also arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the police are investigating the matter.

Advertisement

The incident brought back memories of the tragic incident of May 14, 2022, when a two-year-old girl, Rupa, was burnt alive in a fire in the slums of the same village.

Nearly four years later, the massive fire in the same area has raised questions about security arrangements. Approximately 30 to 35 huts were reportedly engulfed in flames in today’s incident. It is a matter of relief that preliminary information has not confirmed any casualties. However, the affected families are likely to suffer significant losses due to the burning of household items stored in the huts.

Advertisement

The fire department struggled to extinguish the blaze, while police personnel at the scene investigated the exact cause of the fire. Following the 2022 incident at the same location that claimed the life of an innocent child, the recent fire has once again raised questions over when permanent fire protection arrangements will be made for these slum families.

In the previous case, the police had registered a case against the landowner, Jeet Singh, under Sections 188, 427 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code for arson. According to police records, the fire, which had been set in a field, spread to the huts with the wind. Rupa lost her life in the fire.

Dera Bassi SDM Amit Gupta said the fire incident had come to his attention. The various departments concerned had been informed about the incident and an investigation had been ordered. He added that appropriate action would be taken soon based on the findings of the investigation.