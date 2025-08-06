DT
Home / Punjab / Fire in temple hall, 15 suffer burn injuries

Fire in temple hall, 15 suffer burn injuries

Our Correspondent
Sangrur, Updated At : 07:13 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
Fifteen persons, including seven women, suffered injuries in a major fire that broke out at a hall in Shree Hanuman Mandir Barnewala, Dhanaula, on Tuesday. Six of the injured persons, who had 70 to 80% burns, were referred to the Government Medical College, Faridkot.

