Fire in temple hall, 15 suffer burn injuries

Fifteen persons, including seven women, suffered injuries in a major fire that broke out at a hall in Shree Hanuman Mandir Barnewala, Dhanaula, on Tuesday. Six of the injured persons, who had 70 to 80% burns, were referred to the Government Medical College, Faridkot.
