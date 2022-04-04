Firefighters sans salaries for six months

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 3

The protest of the Punjab 101 Fire Employees’ Union entered its 51st day today.

The firefighters have been protesting against the Mansa Municipal Council for not giving them salary for the past six months. After the administration failed to took any concrete steps in this regard so far, the firefighters began an indefinite protest.

Harjit Singh, chief, Punjab 101 Fire Employees’ Union, said, “It’s been more than six months since we received salaries. Our numerous requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears. One member of our association has not received his salary for the past 19 months. We have been protesting continuously, but to no avail.”

“We have been rendering services for the past five years. We will intensify our agitation if our salaries are not released soon, said Harjit.

Despite numerous attempts, Tarun Kumar, Executive Officer, Mansa Municipal Council, could not be contacted. —