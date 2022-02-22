Firefighters stage protest over layoffs

Mansa, February 21
The protest of Fire Brigade Employees’ Union Punjab has been continuing for the past over 29 days in Mansa district. Union leaders said employees working in the Fire Department were laid off. Despite repeated reminders and protests they had not been reinstated till now, union leaders added.
Satnam Singh, a union leader said, “Eight employees were laid off by the Fire Department over one-and-a-half-month ago. Despite repeated reminders and protests, they have not been reinstated yet. Nagar council officials say these employees cannot be reinstated in wake of the code imposed due to the Assembly elections in the state.” “If services of are not restored in the coming days then protests will be intensified.” he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...