Firefighters stage protest over layoffs

Mansa, February 21

The protest of Fire Brigade Employees’ Union Punjab has been continuing for the past over 29 days in Mansa district. Union leaders said employees working in the Fire Department were laid off. Despite repeated reminders and protests they had not been reinstated till now, union leaders added.

Satnam Singh, a union leader said, “Eight employees were laid off by the Fire Department over one-and-a-half-month ago. Despite repeated reminders and protests, they have not been reinstated yet. Nagar council officials say these employees cannot be reinstated in wake of the code imposed due to the Assembly elections in the state.” “If services of are not restored in the coming days then protests will be intensified.” he added. —