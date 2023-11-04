Firing incident: Bathinda youth succumbs to injuries in hospital

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 3

A youth hurt during the firing incident reported late yesterday evening here succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. The condition of the other victim is still critical.

2nd incident in 5 days, traders ‘panicky’ The latest firing incident occurred near the Mall Road in Bathinda, where Mall Road Association chief Harjinder Singh Johal, alias Mela, was shot dead on October 28 last week

Traders have voiced their concern over rising violence in the city. If the atmosphere of panic continues like this, it may become difficult for them to carry out their business, a trader said

A second major incident taking place on the Mall Road under the police station area raises questions on the functioning of the police, social worker Sonu Maheshwari said

The youths had been shot at in the street near Bahia Fort Hotel located on Mall Road in the city on Thursday. The assailants had shot at the chests of the victims.

While advocate Resham Singh of Rajgarh village continues to be in a critical condition, his companion Shivam, a resident of Parasram Nagar in Bathinda, succumbed to the injuries in his stomach today.

The victims had been rushed to the Civil Hospital after the incident yesterday, where the doctors had stated their condition to be critical and referred them to the AIIMS hospital.

The reason behind the incident was reportedly a dispute over money linked to ‘chitta’ but the police are still investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the exact cause of the firing. The police have started raids in search of the assailants, who had managed to flee the spot.

Inspector Parminder Singh said preliminary probe suggested that an altercation among the youths had led to the latest incident. The youths who had opened fire have been identified, the Inspector said.

He added that 12 bore shells have been recovered at the spot. Traders have voiced their concern over rising violence in the city. If the atmosphere of panic continues like this, it may become difficult for them to do their business, a trader said.