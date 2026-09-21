Firing near Gujjar dera in Kapurthala village leaves one injured; 2 booked

A firing incident near a Gujjar dera in Khanowal village of Kapurthala district on Monday afternoon left a man injured. The victim, identified as Rehmat Ali, a resident of Gujjar Dera in Khanowal village, was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar for treatment.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a police team led by SP (D) Harinder Singh and DSP Sheetal Singh reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Confirming the incident, DSP Sub-Division Sheetal Singh said the police had recovered a spent cartridge from the scene.

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According to the statement given by the injured man’s wife, two motorcycle-borne men arrived near their dera in the afternoon and allegedly began urinating there. When Rehmat Ali objected to their act, an argument reportedly broke out between them.

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During the altercation, the two suspects allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, injuring Rehmat Ali. The accused subsequently fled the spot on their motorcycle.

The DSP said the preliminary investigation indicated that three shots were fired at the scene. One empty cartridge has been recovered, while CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area is being examined to identify and trace the suspects.

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Based on the injured man’s wife’s statement, police have registered a case against two accused persons at Sadar police station and launched raids at suspected locations to apprehend them. Police said efforts were underway to establish the identities of the accused and determine the circumstances surrounding the firing. Further investigation into other aspects of the incident is also in progress.