Firing outside jeweller's shop

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, July 28

Irked over the non-payment of Rs 25 lakh extortion money, a motorcycle-borne miscreant opened fire at the shop of “Premi Jewellers” in the Bohar Wala chowk of Maur Mandi here on Thursday night.

After the incident, alleged gangsters called the owner of the shop from different mobile numbers. The situation led to an atmosphere of panic in the area.

Jaswinder Jassi, the owner of the shop, said he and his brother Gursevak Singh run a jewellery shop in the area. A few days ago, Gursevak had received a call from an international number in the name of a gangster group. The caller had demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from them and warned of dire consequences in case of non-payment.

