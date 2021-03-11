Muktsar: Firm told to repair collapsed bridge

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 27

After a bridge on Rajasthan Feeder canal partially collapsed near Chak Gandha Singhwala village on Wednesday (May 25), a Gujarat-based firm involved in the relining of the canal has been directed to repair the bridge as a penalty.

Sukhjit Singh Randhawa, Executive Engineer, Rajasthan Feeder canal, said, “It has been learnt that a number of heavy vehicles loaded with sand and gravel plied on this bridge when relining work of Rajasthan Feeder canal was underway. As water was released into the canal, the bridge partially collapsed on Wednesday. We have told the private company to repair it as a penalty. The work will begin in a day or two.”