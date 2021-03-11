Muktsar: Firm told to repair collapsed bridge

Muktsar, May 27
After a bridge on Rajasthan Feeder canal partially collapsed near Chak Gandha Singhwala village on Wednesday (May 25), a Gujarat-based firm involved in the relining of the canal has been directed to repair the bridge as a penalty.
Sukhjit Singh Randhawa, Executive Engineer, Rajasthan Feeder canal, said, “It has been learnt that a number of heavy vehicles loaded with sand and gravel plied on this bridge when relining work of Rajasthan Feeder canal was underway. As water was released into the canal, the bridge partially collapsed on Wednesday. We have told the private company to repair it as a penalty. The work will begin in a day or two.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI
Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon