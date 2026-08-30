CM Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurates Punjab’s first-ever Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket League

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever franchise-based Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket League, describing the tournament as a major platform to provide budding cricketers of the state with greater opportunities to showcase their talent, gain exposure and advance in the sport. The inaugural edition, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), features six teams and will run till September 13 at the PCA Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

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Interacting with the players and organisers, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the league would give talented cricketers from Punjab an opportunity to compete on a major platform and learn alongside established players. “Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is being organised to promote cricket in Punjab and provide greater opportunities to talented cricketers to advance in the sport. The league is being organised for the first time by the Punjab Cricket Association on the lines of the IPL,” he said.

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The inaugural ceremony was held on Sunday, with the first match of the tournament played between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings. The league will continue for two weeks, with the final scheduled for September 13. All matches are being played at the PCA Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

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Punjab emerging as a powerhouse of Indian cricket

Highlighting Punjab’s contribution to Indian cricket, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state had consistently produced players who had gone on to represent the country at the highest level.

“Today, it is a matter of immense pride for Punjab that the captains of both the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams are from Punjab, Shubman Gill and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. As many as 21 players from Punjab are currently playing in the IPL.”

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He said the Indian men’s cricket team currently had four players from Punjab, including captain Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar.

Recalling the state’s rich cricketing legacy, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjab had produced legendary cricketers including Lala Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. He said the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League would further strengthen this legacy by creating a dedicated platform for the next generation of cricketers.

The Chief Minister said the state government was leaving no stone unturned to promote sports and create better sporting infrastructure across Punjab.

“Sports is the most lethal weapon against the war on drugs. That is why the state government is laying special thrust on sports and providing youngsters with opportunities to channelise their energy in a positive direction,” he said.

He said 3,100 playgrounds were being constructed across the state to promote sports at the grassroots level and encourage youngsters to take up sporting activities.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Punjab Government had made the highest-ever budgetary provision for sports in the state, which was helping provide better facilities and opportunities to players. He said the results were already visible, with players from Punjab bringing laurels to the state in different sporting disciplines.

Khedan Watan Punjab Dian to be held from Bathinda on September 5

The Chief Minister further said his government would organise the biggest sports extravaganza, Khedan Watan Punjab Dian, from Bathinda on September 5.

“Three generations of players will participate in this sporting event, making it a unique celebration of Punjab’s sporting spirit,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the government’s initiatives were aimed at creating a strong sporting culture across the state and ensuring that Punjab’s youngsters got adequate platforms to pursue excellence in sports.

Lok Sabha Member Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Six franchise teams are participating in the inaugural edition, with leading cricketers from Punjab at the helm of each team. Fazilka Falcons are captained by Shubman Gill, Ludhiana Lions by Arshdeep Singh, Amritsar Soormas by Abhishek Sharma, Jalandhar Warriors by Prabhsimran Singh, Mohali Kings by Ramandeep Singh and Bathinda Royals by Gurnoor Brar.

The league also features prominent Punjab cricketers, including Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Vihaan Malhotra, Imanjot Singh Chahal, Ashwani Kumar and Krish Bhagat. Of a pool of more than 450 players from Punjab, 119 players have been selected through an auction to represent the different franchises.