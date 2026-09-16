DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ‘First manage Mundra Port’: AAP minister hits out at BJP ahead of Punjab anti-drug yatra

‘First manage Mundra Port’: AAP minister hits out at BJP ahead of Punjab anti-drug yatra

Punjab Finance Minister questions Centre’s role in checking cross-border smuggling; claims anti-drone measures cut drug supplies from Pakistan by 80 per cent; questions Centre’s role in curbing smuggling

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:59 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema asks BJP to explain drug consignments at Gujarat ports before taking out ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’ in Punjab
Advertisement

Ahead of the BJP’s proposed ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday questioned the party’s record on tackling drug trafficking, asking it to explain how large consignments of drugs reached the country through ports under the Centre’s watch.

Speaking to mediapersons along with AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu, Cheema said the word ‘chitta’ had become a household topic during the 2007-17 SAD-BJP government, with allegations that drugs were being supplied through government vehicles.

Advertisement

He also alleged that an Enforcement Directorate officer in Jalandhar, who had initiated investigations into SAD-BJP leaders, was transferred.

Advertisement

“The BJP should answer these questions before undertaking a yatra against drugs in Punjab,” he said.

The BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’ is scheduled to begin in Punjab on Friday.

Advertisement

Cheema said the Centre had a crucial role in tackling drug trafficking across the international border, pointing out that a 55-km stretch of the border in Punjab fell under the Centre’s jurisdiction, where the Border Security Force (BSF) mans the area.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre had “failed miserably” to act against the drug supply network operating across the border.

Defending the AAP government’s efforts, Cheema said the state had launched the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign and taken steps to curb the use of drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

He claimed Punjab was the first state to install an anti-drone system on its own initiative and that these measures had resulted in an approximately 80 per cent reduction in drug supplies from Pakistan.

Cheema said the Punjab Police was not limiting its operations to the state and had been pursuing drug traffickers in other states as well.

“Punjab Police team are going to other states and taking action against drug smugglers,” he said.

The Finance Minister also questioned the BJP over the seizure of around 3,000 kg of drugs from Mundra Port in Gujarat. He asked how such a large consignment could enter the country if the Centre was serious about curbing drug trafficking.

“First manage Gujarat’s Mundra Port, then come to Punjab with a ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’,” Cheema said.

His remarks have added a fresh flashpoint between the Punjab Government and the Centre over the drug issue ahead of the Assembly elections.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts