‘First manage Mundra Port’: AAP minister hits out at BJP ahead of Punjab anti-drug yatra

Ahead of the BJP’s proposed ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday questioned the party’s record on tackling drug trafficking, asking it to explain how large consignments of drugs reached the country through ports under the Centre’s watch.

Speaking to mediapersons along with AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu, Cheema said the word ‘chitta’ had become a household topic during the 2007-17 SAD-BJP government, with allegations that drugs were being supplied through government vehicles.

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He also alleged that an Enforcement Directorate officer in Jalandhar, who had initiated investigations into SAD-BJP leaders, was transferred.

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“The BJP should answer these questions before undertaking a yatra against drugs in Punjab,” he said.

The BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’ is scheduled to begin in Punjab on Friday.

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Cheema said the Centre had a crucial role in tackling drug trafficking across the international border, pointing out that a 55-km stretch of the border in Punjab fell under the Centre’s jurisdiction, where the Border Security Force (BSF) mans the area.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre had “failed miserably” to act against the drug supply network operating across the border.

Defending the AAP government’s efforts, Cheema said the state had launched the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign and taken steps to curb the use of drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

He claimed Punjab was the first state to install an anti-drone system on its own initiative and that these measures had resulted in an approximately 80 per cent reduction in drug supplies from Pakistan.

Cheema said the Punjab Police was not limiting its operations to the state and had been pursuing drug traffickers in other states as well.

“Punjab Police team are going to other states and taking action against drug smugglers,” he said.

The Finance Minister also questioned the BJP over the seizure of around 3,000 kg of drugs from Mundra Port in Gujarat. He asked how such a large consignment could enter the country if the Centre was serious about curbing drug trafficking.

“First manage Gujarat’s Mundra Port, then come to Punjab with a ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’,” Cheema said.

His remarks have added a fresh flashpoint between the Punjab Government and the Centre over the drug issue ahead of the Assembly elections.