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Home / Punjab / First NSG chief who led Operation Black Thunder-I at Golden Temple dies at 98

First NSG chief who led Operation Black Thunder-I at Golden Temple dies at 98

Nagrani was a 1951-batch officer of the Indian Police Service from the Andhra Pradesh cadre

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A view of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. File photo
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RT Nagrani, who led Operation Black Thunder-I in 1986 as the first head of the elite National Security Guard to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, died here on Sunday. He was 98.

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The first NSG director general was not keeping well and died at his home in south Delhi, officials said. His cremation will be held on Tuesday.

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Nagrani was a 1951-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He headed the 'black cats' commando force from August 17, 1984, to September 25, 1986.

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The National Security Guard was raised in 1984 with a mandate to undertake counter-terrorist, counter-hijack, and hostage rescue tasks.

NSG DG Brighu Srinivasan, the 25th chief of the force, expressed his condolences on Nagrani's death, saying he created a unique outfit that is "unparalleled" anywhere in the world.

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"The values and ethos instilled by the founding father have provided the bedrock on which our 'elitest of elite' force stands.

"We have literally stood on the shoulders of great men like him," Srinivasan said.

According to official records, Operation Black Thunder-I commenced on the night of April 30, 1986, at Golden Temple complex and lasted till early morning the next day.

"The entire operation was conducted bare footed with head covered by the troops and no one entered the shrine maintaining the sanctity of Golden Temple.

"No collateral damage was caused during the operation. The troops apprehended 122 suspected personnel with no casualty to own troops," documents testify.

The NSG paid its tributes to its first chief on X.

"A visionary leader and institution builder, Shri Nagrani laid the foundation of the NSG with exceptional foresight, professionalism and unwavering dedication.

"His leadership established the values, discipline and operational ethos that transformed the Force into India's nodal Counter Terrorism Force, renowned for its precision, courage and excellence," the post said.

Nagrani retired from service in 1987 and is survived by three sons.

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