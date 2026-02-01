DT
Home / Punjab / First Sikh in Pak army now Lt Col

First Sikh in Pak army now Lt Col

GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Harcharan Singh
Harcharan Singh, the first turbaned Pakistani Sikh, who made history by securing a place in the Pakistan army has now become the first Sikh to be decorated with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He was born in 1987 in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak. His promotion to Lieutenant Colonel was approved after rigorous selection board evaluation conducted in late 2025. Minorities have faced a hard time finding space in the Islamic framework of statehood in the neighbouring country.

Confirming this, Pakistan Punjab’s Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said though many Christians have served in the Pakistan army, no Hindu or Sikh ‘could qualify’. Singh had joined the Pakistan army in 2007 at the age of 20 as Captain. Initially serving in the Ordnance Corps, Singh later volunteered for a combat role and was posted to the 12th Battalion of the Baloch Regiment where he served in demanding operational and border areas while being at the rank of Major.

“Lt Col Singh’s achievement has proved that there is no barrier for the minorities in Pakistan, and that only talent speaks and sets the parameters for success. Lt Col Singh is an example of equality of all religions and unity in Pakistan. We, as part of the Sikh community, will give him a rousing welcome when he visits his hometown next,” he said.

Delighted at his brother’s success, Mastan Singh, the former president of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) said, “Lt Col Singh is the pride of Baba Nanak’s city and the whole Sikh community, as well,” he said. At present, Lt Col Singh is posted at Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

