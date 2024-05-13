First-time voter count dips drastically in villages

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 12

The count of elderly people in many villages is higher as compared to the youth. As the election date is nearing, The Tribune team visited a few villages only to find out that the number of first-time voters was low and the migration to foreign nations may be one of the reasons.

This has affected the number of new votes in some villages too. There are several booths where less than five first-time votes (18-19 years) have been made, like in one of the booths at Barha Sidhpur in Nakodar, where only three votes of youth were registered.

During the visit, a few youngsters could be found at Billi Baraich village in Malsian. As per information, of 600 votes, only 11 votes aged between 18-20 years were made.

Arshdeep Singh (27) is also trying hard to go abroad. “I do not want to stay here. The process to go abroad is on,” he says.

Another resident of the village Pal Singh said his 24-year-old son had left for Dubai four years ago. “I have a 15-year-old daughter too. Ultimately, she will also go abroad,” he added. According to Amarpreet Singh, the former Sarpanch of the village, “While the village had a population above 1,000, the youngsters are just below 50.”

In Haripur village, Mehatpur, the situation seemed to be the same as merely two youths could be seen during the tour. Of them, a 24-year-old jobless youth was sitting with senior citizens of the village. When asked what he wanted to do in life, he didn’t have any answer. Instead his relative replied, “We want him to go abroad and do some work.”

Sahungra village of Nawanshahr also tells the same story. In the last six months, more than 30 youngsters from Sahungra village have left for foreign lands. Raj Balwinder Singh, the sarpanch, said, “Most of the youth from the village have left for Italy in the last few months.”

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Himanshu Aggarwal said, “There is a trend of moving abroad and we are aware of this. Youngsters leaving before turning 18 years of age, it will affect the vote count.”

