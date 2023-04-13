First woman HC judge passes away

Chandigarh, April 12
The first woman Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice HK Sandhu (90) breathed her last today. She joined PCS judicial services in joint Punjab and became the first woman judicial officer. While serving as District and Sessions judge at Chandigarh, she was elevated to the High Court in March 1991.
She retired from the HC upon attaining the age of superannuation in November 1994. She conducted an inquiry in the Punwire ‘scam’.
