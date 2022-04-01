First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 31

A first-year student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, has levelled allegations of ragging against his seniors.

Sukhmandeep Singh took to the social media (a copy with The Tribune) and accused his seniors of harassing him mentally for the past one month. He said apart from torturing him over wearing certain kind of clothes, his seniors harassed him on numerous other ocassions.

When contacted, DK Singh, Director, AIIMS (Bathinda), said, “There is no such issue. We have called the parents of the student and warden. Senior students have talked to each other on this and no such thing was found. We have a special committee on ragging, which is investigating the matter.”