Fiscal consolidation our focus

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, who presented his first full Budget on Friday (last year, he presented a Budget for nine months), says he is happy to have increased the revenue receipts substantially this year. Talking to Ruchika M Khanna, he says his Budget proposals for 2023-24 cater to the aspirations of the “aam aadmi”. Excerpts from the interview:

What was your focus while preparing the Budget proposals?

I was very clear that the Budget had to lay emphasis on rebuilding the sagging economy of the state. For this, emphasis was as much on fiscal consolidation as on social development. Thus, maximum emphasis in my proposals has been given to agriculture, education, health and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

You have dithered on imposing new taxes, but are targeting increase in revenue receipts for the next fiscal. How will you achieve this?

If you see the fiscal indicators, even without imposing any new taxes in last year’s Budget, we have managed to get an increase in revenue receipts this fiscal by 20 per cent over 2021-22. This has been done by plugging loopholes in tax collection. We have swapped our loans taken on higher rate of interest with loans on lower rate of interest. Being a consumer-oriented state, we hope to increase GST collections substantially and a new scheme to check GST evasion has also been announced. The excise duty collections and revenue from mining are also expected to go up.

But you have fallen short of meeting the targets in excise collection and mining.

The revenue earned from excise had gone up by 45 per cent over 2021-22. We will touch a total collection of Rs 8,800 crore from excise alone, as against Rs 6,157 crore in the last fiscal. Because of various factors, we could not bring our mining policy soon and our focus remained on reducing prices of sand and gravel. But once the policy is announced, you will see how it helps rake in revenue.

What is the total subsidy bill of the government this year? Is the subsidy becoming unsustainable?

This year, the total power subsidy to all sections will be Rs 20,243 crore. Other than this, Rs 497 crore will be the subsidy on providing free travel to women. It is wrong to say that subsidy should be stopped or it is unsustainable, as this is a way that the government reaches out and helps socially vulnerable sections.

Then why have your Budget proposals not included Rs 1,000 honorarium for women, as was promised by your party?

You have to appreciate that unlike our predecessors, we have fulfilled many guarantees given to people of Punjab — Aam Aadmi clinics, improving education level by providing better opportunities to teachers to upgrade their skills and providing 300 units of power free of cost. Our guarantee of providing honorarium to women will also be honoured soon.