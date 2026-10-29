Fissures appear in Akali Dal Waris Punjab De; drafting panel rejects sacking of district presidents

Fissures have appeared in Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) a day after the Panthic political group dissolved its existing organisational structure and removed all district presidents with immediate effect. The principal drafting committee has strongly opposed the move and rejected the sacking of district presidents.

In a letter issued today, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the committee opposed the decision to dissolve the organisational structure and termed the move by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta as arbitrary and taken without its consent.

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According to the committee, on October 20, a detailed six-page letter was submitted to the party’s working president, Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

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It contained serious objections regarding the alleged activities of four individuals and their alleged links with the government and Indian agencies.

The letter states that the move was taken to suppress dissent and to remove those flagging concerns that the party was sacrificing the Panthic agenda to achieve electoral gains.

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The letter issued by the committee reads: “At a time when serious questions related to the party’s internal issues, appointments and Panthic principles had to be answered, why did the district presidents’ structure have to be dismantled? Is there an attempt to silence those voices that are asking questions about the ideological direction and functioning of the party under the guise of organisational decisions?”

The committee stated that the decision to dissolve the district presidents’ structure, instead of conducting a fair investigation into these objections and responding on the basis of facts, raises many new questions.

The committee also informed that on October 27, during a long meeting held with the ‘Panj Pradhani’ members — Tarsem Singh, Amarjit Singh, Paramjit Singh Johal, Harbhajan Singh Toor and Sukhwinder Singh — many important issues were discussed along with facts and evidence.

According to the committee, the meeting discussed alleged interference in party appointments by a government employee holding a high position, provision of new Innova vehicles to party office-bearers, and alleged fraud in government tenders and ticket distribution.

The committee has demanded an impartial investigation and accountability in these matters.

The committee said, “The district presidents have been working to strengthen the party. Removing them en masse without taking them into confidence is not just an administrative decision, but raises serious questions about organisational democracy and internal accountability.”

“Punishing loyal party workers for asking questions cannot be the way to strengthen any Panthic organisation,” the note issued today reads.

The committee questioned working president Tarsem Singh on why the decision to dissolve the district presidents’ structure was taken before conducting a fair investigation, when written complaints and serious objections had been brought to his notice. Is there no room left for those who raise questions within the party? Is there an attempt to centralise organisational power instead of discussing issues related to Panthic principles?

The committee clarified that it rejects letter number ADWPD/10-26/161 outright and seeks clarification from the party high command on the basis, procedure and jurisdiction of this decision.

According to the committee, its purpose was not to have a personal confrontation with any individual, but to ensure adherence to the party’s basic principles and strict accountability.

The committee further said that Panthic politics is not the property of any position, chair or person. If the policy of sacking only those who ask questions is adopted instead of answering legitimate questions raised within the party, it will damage the credibility of the organisation.

It added that it will continue to raise its voice for an impartial investigation of the facts and restoration of internal democracy.