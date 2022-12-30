Five arrested for Rs 5L loot

Faridkot, December 29
The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five persons from Kotkapura who had allegedly looted Rs 5 lakh from a father-son businessmen duo on Tuesday in the Sehna area of Barnala district.
Recovering weapons and Rs 4.40 lakh of the looted money from the accused, the police have identified the suspects as Arvinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Gurbhinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh.
The police claimed that it had recovered two guns, a car besides Rs 4.40 lakh cash that was part of looted amount.
