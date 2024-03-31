Five arrested with 3kg heroin

Amritsar, March 30
With the arrest of five youths, the city police today busted an international drug racket being operated from Goindwal Jail in Tarn Taran.
The police seized 3kg heroin, Rs 50,000 drug money, a pistol with three cartridges from them. All accused are in the age group of 19-22 years. They did not have previous criminal record and were in drug trade for the past six months.
Those arrested were identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gora, Harmandeep Singh alias Happy, Charanjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh and Lovejit Singh aka Rahul, all residents of Gharinda located near Indo-Pak border here.
Bhullar said investigations revealed that the drug cartel was being operated by a Goindwal Sahib jail inmate who had links with Pakistan-based narco suppliers with pseudo names Kala and Rana.
