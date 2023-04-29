Five arrested with 704 kg poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 28

The State Special Operation Cell, Fazilka, claimed to have nabbed five drug smugglers and recovered 704 kg poppy husk from their possession.

Official sources said on getting information, the SSOC intercepted a car on the Bathinda-Amritsar higway near Makhu and arrested three persons. A police team also confiscated the truck-trailer following the car and arrested two truck occupants also.

On search, the police recovered 35 bags of poppy husk from the truck, weighing about 704 kg. The bags were concealed under the bags of salt in the truck.

Official sources revealed that the contraband was to be supplied in the areas of Ferozepur, Mallanwala and Makhu.

The arrested persons have been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Binda, Baljit Singh, Bhinder Singh, Inderjit Singh alias Inder and Gurjit Singh alias Guri all residents of Ferozepur district.