Five criminals held after 2-hr encounter with cops

Tribune News Service

Batala, September 9

The Batala police arrested five criminals of the area after a two-hour long encounter in Navi Nagar village of Dera Baba Nanak police station today afternoon.

SSP Ashwini Gotyal said the police were after the five criminals — all of whom had multiple FIRs against them — for the last few weeks.

“Today, we received a tip-off that they would attend the bhog ceremony of one of their gang members. My men started following them but two of them started firing. It was with a lot of difficulty that we managed to overpower them,” the SSP said.

“We have registered an FIR at the Dera Baba Nanak police station under Section 307 of the IPC. An FIR under the NDPS Act has also been made out against them because the police found a large quantity of drugs in their possession,” she added.

The SSP refused to disclose the identity of the accused. “By disclosing the names, our investigations may get compromised,” she said.

The accused had gathered at the bhog ceremony of one of their colleagues, Charanpreet Singh, who had been killed in an inter-gang rivalry a few days ago at the village gurdwara.

A team comprising DSPs Maninder Pal Singh and Mangal Singh and Inspector Daljit Singh was instrumental in the arrest of the accused. These officers followed their car and finally arrested them.

Three weapons were also recovered from them.

“We are interrogating them and will come out with more details tomorrow. Our forces have come across some clues and hopefully we will make some arrests tonight,” said an officer engaged in the encounter.