Five days on, no FIR in Ajnala clash yet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

The police have not registered an FIR in the Ajnala clash in which hundreds of supporters of Amritpal Singh, head, Waris Punjab De, clashed with cops outside the police station on February 23.

SP Jugraj recovering SP Jugraj Singh said, “I am on the way to recovery. Keeping the sanctity of ‘saroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib was our prime concern.”

Scores of politicians and dignitaries visited the residence of SP Jugraj Singh and appreciated him and his team

Six policemen, including former international hockey player, SP Jugraj Singh had suffered injuries in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satinder Singh confirmed that no case had been registered so far.

A day after the incident, DGP Gaurav Yadav had assured that after analysing the video footage, action would be taken against those who attacked the police.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had demanded stern action against Amritpal for the violent clash.

Even the injured cops avoided to speak on the issue.