Five days on, no FIR in Ajnala clash yet

Amritsar, February 28
The police have not registered an FIR in the Ajnala clash in which hundreds of supporters of Amritpal Singh, head, Waris Punjab De, clashed with cops outside the police station on February 23.
SP Jugraj recovering
- SP Jugraj Singh said, “I am on the way to recovery. Keeping the sanctity of ‘saroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib was our prime concern.”
- Scores of politicians and dignitaries visited the residence of SP Jugraj Singh and appreciated him and his team
Six policemen, including former international hockey player, SP Jugraj Singh had suffered injuries in the incident.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satinder Singh confirmed that no case had been registered so far.
A day after the incident, DGP Gaurav Yadav had assured that after analysing the video footage, action would be taken against those who attacked the police.
Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had demanded stern action against Amritpal for the violent clash.
Even the injured cops avoided to speak on the issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3
CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor
Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too
Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told