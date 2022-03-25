Five depot holders’ licence suspended

Bathinda, March 24
The Department of Food and Civil Supplies today suspended licence of five depot holders (sought reply within a week) after it found the latter to be flouting norms and not providing ration to beneficiaries (blue card holders) despite availability of stocks.
Sources said despite the availability of adequate wheat stock, the depot holders were not providing the same to beneficiaries citing one reason or the other, following which the latter raised the issue with the District Food Supplies Controller who initiated the action in the matter. —
Tribune Shorts
