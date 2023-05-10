Five Education Dept officials held for not keeping record safely

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested five officials of the Education Department for alleged irregularities in the official record pertaining to the recruitment for 9,998 posts of ETT/JBT/teaching fellow in 2007.

A Mohali court granted a three-day police remand of all accused to the VB.

A spokesperson of the VB said following investigations against officers/employees of the department, the bureau registered a case on May 8 under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and 7 (13) (1) (A), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act .

Accused Manjit Singh, junior assistant, Mohinder Singh, senior assistant, Dharampal, senior assistant (all retired), from the District Education Office (DEO), Elementary, Ludhiana; Narinder Kumar, junior assistant and Mitar Vasu, senior assistant in the DEO (Elementary), Gurdaspur, have been arrested. During the probe, it was found that these officials were responsible for the safe and secure custody of recruitment record of the candidates.

After complaints of submission of bogus documents, including forged experience certificates by many selected candidates, surfaced, the accused had failed to present the record.