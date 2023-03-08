Five Goindwal jail officials named in 'conspiracy' case

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, March 7
Five jail officials, who were nabbed on charges under the Information Act and the Prison Act, have now been arrested in connection with the February 26 incident in which two gangsters were killed when a fight broke out between two groups on the jail premises. Sources said the police have slapped the criminal conspiracy charges against them.
Sent to 2-day police custody
- The five jail officials were produced in a court at Khadoor Sahib on Monday and were granted bail
- However, the police refused to release them and added a charge of ‘criminal conspiracy’ regarding the Feb 26 jail clash
- On Tuesday, a court sent them to two-day police remand
Iqbal Singh Brar, Superintendent, Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, and four other officials were produced in the court of CJM Etu Sodhi on Tuesday. The accused were sent to Goindwal Sahib police’s custody for two days.
Besides Iqbal Singh, the accused jail officials who were produced in the court were Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, ASI Joginder Singh and ASI Harchand Singh.
Earlier, they had been booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act in connection with a leaked video in which Sachin Bhiwani and his associates were seen talking about the February 26 incident.
On February 27, Bhiwani and his associates were booked under Sections 302, 307,148 and 149 IPC, read with Section 52 of the Prisons Act.
The jail officials were produced in the court of Gurpreet Kaur, CJM, at Khadoor Sahib on Monday and the court had ordered the police to release them on bail since they were booked for bailable offences. The matter took a serious turn when the police refused to release them and named them in another 27 case. The five jail officials have been booked for criminal conspiracy for the death of two gangsters, said Baldev Singh Gill, who appeared on behalf of the officials.
SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...