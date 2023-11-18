Five held with 3.5 kg heroin in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, November 17
The police have arrested five persons and seized 3.5 kg heroin in two separate cases.
SSP Deepak Hilori said inputs had been received that the suspects, identified as Anmol Singh and Anurag, both residents of Warian village in Makhu block, were involved in drug smuggling. “A raid was conducted near the Talwandi Bhai area from where the suspects were arrested and 2 kg heroin seized from them,” the SSP said.
The suspects have been booked under the NDPS Act.
In another case, three smugglers, identified as Shinderpal Singh of Ruhela Haji, Malkit Singh of Lakha Singh Hithar and Sonu of Nihala Kilcha in Mamdot area, were nabbed at a naka laid by the police in Mamdot on the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway. During the checking of the car, the police seized 1.5 kg heroin, following which the suspects were booked under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size
Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...
Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...