Five held with 3.5 kg heroin in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 17

The police have arrested five persons and seized 3.5 kg heroin in two separate cases.

SSP Deepak Hilori said inputs had been received that the suspects, identified as Anmol Singh and Anurag, both residents of Warian village in Makhu block, were involved in drug smuggling. “A raid was conducted near the Talwandi Bhai area from where the suspects were arrested and 2 kg heroin seized from them,” the SSP said.

The suspects have been booked under the NDPS Act.

In another case, three smugglers, identified as Shinderpal Singh of Ruhela Haji, Malkit Singh of Lakha Singh Hithar and Sonu of Nihala Kilcha in Mamdot area, were nabbed at a naka laid by the police in Mamdot on the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway. During the checking of the car, the police seized 1.5 kg heroin, following which the suspects were booked under the NDPS Act.

