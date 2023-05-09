Five injured in furnace blast

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 8
Five labourers received serious burn injuries in a blast at a forging furnace at Kumbh village in the Mandi Gobindgarh area on Monday morning.
The injured were admitted to private hospitals in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. Those injured have been identified as Sandeep, Anmol Jeet Singh, Surendra Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Manpreet Singh. The police said action would be taken after recording statement of victims.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...