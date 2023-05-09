Five injured in furnace blast

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 8

Five labourers received serious burn injuries in a blast at a forging furnace at Kumbh village in the Mandi Gobindgarh area on Monday morning.

The injured were admitted to private hospitals in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. Those injured have been identified as Sandeep, Anmol Jeet Singh, Surendra Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Manpreet Singh. The police said action would be taken after recording statement of victims.