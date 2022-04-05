Five-member SIT to probe Gurdaspur rape

Gurdaspur, April 4
The district police have formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape of a four-year-old girl and the sequence of events leading to the arrest of city-based educationist Sawinder Singh Gill and his nephew Jaideep Singh.
Senior Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh, who has been grappling with the high-profile case ever since he assumed charge on Friday, said he had constituted an SIT to be headed by the Superintendent of Police (Investigations).
Gill’s arrest has shocked residents as he was a popular figure in the city’s social circuit. He is also the managing director of several schools and colleges spread across the twin districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur. Meanwhile, Gill has been remanded in judicial custody till April 18.
