Five members of family taken ill after consume poisonous substance in Phagwara

Phagwara, August 2
Five members of a family were hospitalised on Wednesday after they consumed some poisonous substance in Sangatpur village here, said officials.
Dr Naresh Kundra, deputed at Civil Hospital here, said Hardip Singh, his mother Kuldip Kaur, wife Ruchy Walia, and two minor daughters had allegedly consumed a substance, which is used in agriculture, at their home on Tuesday night.
Village panchayat member Harpreet Singh rushed them to the local civil hospital.
Hardip was later referred to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital in critical condition, he said.
Phagwara Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill said preliminary investigation revealed that Hardip was working as a travel agent and a cheating case was registered against him at Batala City police station.
A team of police had even visited his residence on Tuesday, he said.
The family on Tuesday night consumed the poisonous substance, he said.
All the five were brought to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness, he said.
The doctors said that the condition of other family members was stable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes
A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...
Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech
Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches
Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared
Khattar said 116 people were arrested and 90 detained since ...
28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out
New levy, after required changes are made in central and sta...
Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide
A large number of vehicles including about 100 trucks laden ...