Five mobiles seized from jail inmates

Ferozepur, June 11
Two undertrials and a few unidentified persons have been booked following the recovery of five mobile phones in the Central Jail premises.
One mobile phone was seized from inmate Gurbaj Singh, while the other was recovered from a ventilator during the checking of barrack number three.
In another case, an undertrial identified as Arshdeep Singh and a few unidentified persons were booked following the recovery of two mobile phones.
A case under Sections 52A of the Prisons Act was registered at city police station against the inmates.
Earlier on June 6, four mobile phones were recovered from the jail, for which an undertrial identified as Namandeep Singh was booked. More than 15 mobile phones have been recovered in two weeks from the jail.
