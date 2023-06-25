Five nabbed in murder case

Ludhiana, June 24
The police have arrested five persons wanted for the murder of Ansh Kumar, alias Lallu, who was killed on June 19 at Makkar colony, Giaspura.
The accused have been identified as Balwant Kumar, Sunny Kumar, Arya Patel, Krishan Kumar and Deepak.
Sahnewal Station House Officer Inderjit Boparai said on June 19, Balwant along with his accomplices entered into a scuffle with the victim and his friend in an inebriated state.
Later, both the groups got together to strike a compromise, but the accused attacked Ansh and his friend Mohit with sharp-edged weapons. Further investigation is on, he said.
