Five of family killed as car rams into divider in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

Five members of a family were killed after their car rammed into a divider on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana road near Fortis Hospital in the wee hours today.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, his daughter Jasmine (5), sister-in-law Sanjana and her daughters Mahi (5) and Khushi (3). Rajesh’s wife Priya suffered serious injuries in the mishap and his sons Aryan and Arman suffered minor injuries.

The accident took place around 2.30 am. Eyewitnesses told the police that Rajesh was behind the wheel and the car was overspeeding. The vehicle first rammed into the divider and then crashed into a pole.

The impact was such that five occupants died on the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Focal Point SHO Kulwant Singh said the vehicle was being driven at 120 kmph as the speedometer indicated.

He said the injured woman was undergoing treatment at the CMCH and was yet to record her statement.