Five peddlers thrash, strip woman, son

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 14

Five members of a drug peddlers’ gang allegedly thrashed a woman brutally and stripped her partially by barging into her residence at Gaggo Bua village here yesterday.

They even set the house of the victim on fire. The suspects also thrashed and partially stripped her son. They even made a video of the son of the victim in a semi-naked state and uploaded it on social media. When the victim’s daughter came to her rescue, she, too, was thrashed.

The suspects have been identified as Sakandar Singh, Prabh, Bhinda, Mehakdeep Singh and Jashandeep Singh of Gaggo Bua village.

Reportedly, the victim had been objecting to their ill activities, so they committed the crime in a fit of rage.

When contacted, DSP Sukhwinder Singh said he was unaware of the incident.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh, IO, said, “On the statement of the victim’s son, a case has been registered against the suspects, who are absconding. Raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts.”

