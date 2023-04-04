Five persons arrested for suspected honour killing in Moga district

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 3

The police have arrested a minor girl and four of her family members for the suspected honour killing of 19-year old Rashpal Singh. The police had prima-facie established that the girl had called her boyfriend to her home in a conspiracy to kill him.

When the youth went to her house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Badduwal village in Dharamkot sub-division of the district, two uncles of the girl — Gurtej Singh and Shinda Singh — hanged him.

Preliminary probe suggested that after committing the crime, they called a relative — Sukhpreet Singh, son of Pappu Singh of Fatehgarh Korotana village — to help dispose the body, which was thrown into a canal.

Dharamkot police station SHO Jaswarinder Singh said a criminal case under Sections 302, 120B, 201 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the girl, her father Bittu Singh, her two uncles and Sukhpreet.

All of them have been taken into custody by the police.

It has been confirmed in the post-mortem examination report that Rashpal died of strangulation.

Jagsir Singh, father of the deceased, said his son had gone out of the house on Saturday night, but did not return. “We looked for him throughout the night. However, his body was found in the canal on Sunday morning,” he said.

He said the girl and his son were friends but the girl’s family members objected to their relationship and had conspired to kill him.

#Moga