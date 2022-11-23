Five snatchers arrested

Tribune News Service

Ropar: The police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile phone snatchers on Tuesday. Three members of the gang — Ravinder Kumar, alias Tony, Parminder Singh, alias Bindi Singh, Karanvir Singh, alias Karan, all residents of Ropar — were arrested and they confessed to selling the stolen mobile phones to Satnam Singh of Rail Majra and Nikhil Kumar of Ropar. The latter two have also been arrested. TNS

3 die in road mishaps

Abohar: A couple, Pawan Aggarwal and his wife Sheela Devi, died and their son, Rajesh, was injured when their car rammed into a tree after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Nohar Road. In another incident Kalu Ram of Banwali village died and his friend Gurpreet Singh was injured when their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trailer in the Lalgarh Jattan area. OC

Dhindsa opposes Hry move

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) has strongly opposed the Haryana Government’s demand to allocate separate land for its Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. Regarding the issue, the SAD (Sanykut) has called a high-level meeting of party leaders on November 26.

Employees want detailed OPS notification: Bajwa

Chandigarh: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said half-hearted measures of the state government on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to garner votes in the Gujarat Assembly polls have infuriated employees. He said employees’ union had already issued an ultimatum to the government to issue a detailed notification pertaining to the OPS. TNS

#ropar